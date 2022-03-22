Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.80. Ecolab posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded up $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $176.35. 3,362,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,035. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

