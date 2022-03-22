Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $196.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $210.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $170.72 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $210.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.