Effect.AI Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

