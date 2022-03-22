EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 6.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.76. 5,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 767,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Get EHang alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EHang by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $4,572,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EHang by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 110,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EHang by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.