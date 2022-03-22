Einsteinium Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $11,794.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00286501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,427,754 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

