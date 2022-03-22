Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of ELAN opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

