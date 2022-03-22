Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ESLT opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $225.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
ESLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.