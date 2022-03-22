Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESLT opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $225.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

