Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $11.56. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 1,900,296 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 387,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

