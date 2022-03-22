Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 81,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 78,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The firm has a market cap of C$156.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.01.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

