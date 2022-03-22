Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $10,306,695.35 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.28. 147,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,564. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.15. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

