eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 15,800 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.

Shares of EMAN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 268,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,919. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

