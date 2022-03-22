Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

THQQF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

