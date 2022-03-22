Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.58. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 40,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $283.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

