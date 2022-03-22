Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,576 shares.The stock last traded at 30.63 and had previously closed at 29.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 30.10 and its 200-day moving average is 29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

