Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDV. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, February 25th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,830.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$980.53.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$31.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.20. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$24.03 and a 52-week high of C$35.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

