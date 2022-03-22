Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.78. Enel Chile shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 7,332 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
