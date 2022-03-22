Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.78. Enel Chile shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 7,332 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 151,442 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $471,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 671.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 14.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.