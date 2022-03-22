Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 475,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 45,510,719 shares.The stock last traded at $75.67 and had previously closed at $76.13.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27.
About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
