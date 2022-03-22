Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 475,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 45,510,719 shares.The stock last traded at $75.67 and had previously closed at $76.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,980,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,308,000 after purchasing an additional 323,233 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,207,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,526,000 after purchasing an additional 160,447 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,822,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,471,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

