Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.