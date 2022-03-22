Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGVGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NRGV. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NRGV opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

