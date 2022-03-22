Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.60. Energy Vault shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Energy Vault Company Profile (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

