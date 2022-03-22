Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.50

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 14506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $496.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

