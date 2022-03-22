Enigma Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $408,410.74 and $182,488.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00301402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011050 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005392 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001380 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00742724 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

