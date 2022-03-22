Enjoy Technology (ENJY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)
Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
