Enjoy Technology (ENJY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

