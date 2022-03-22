EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $294.47

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.47, but opened at $286.00. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $286.75, with a volume of 34 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.09.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

