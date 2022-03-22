EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $294.47

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.47, but opened at $286.00. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $286.75, with a volume of 34 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
