EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 6.8%

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. 2,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,494,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company.

Get EQRx alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,041,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.