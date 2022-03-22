Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.14 and last traded at C$10.35. Approximately 700,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 976,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.39.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

