Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.25

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$76.25 and last traded at C$77.65, with a volume of 24096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$76.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQB. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.69.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,704.80. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.