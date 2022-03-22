Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after buying an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $55,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.