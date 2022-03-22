Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 22nd (AEM, ASAZY, AUY, AXU, BIBLF, BKKVF, BTEAF, BTG, BYD, D.UN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $66.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 290 to SEK 285. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)

had its price target increased by Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.65).

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$235.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,349 ($109.91) to GBX 7,000 ($92.15).

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$69.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was given a $27.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 680 ($8.95).

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 375 ($4.94).

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) was given a C$0.22 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. to €31.00 ($34.07). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.25 to C$2.75. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (CNSX:RCLF) had its price target boosted by Fundamental Research to $0.34. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 685 ($9.02).

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $23.00.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.55. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) was given a C$4.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

