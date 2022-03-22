Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 22nd (ACSO, BONH, GLEN, GSK, KAPE, KGH, NWPX, NXTP, OCDDY, OMER)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 22nd:

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Glencore (LON:GLEN)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 580 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) price target on the stock.

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

THG (LON:THG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 700 ($9.22) target price on the stock.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

