Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 22nd (BARK, BBLN, BBU, BCKIY, BCSF, BDTX, BFC, BHLB, BKEAY, BNR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 22nd:

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl “

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

