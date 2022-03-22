Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.14. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

