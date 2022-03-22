Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.92.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.49 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 113,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.