Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.93. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 4,970 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of 228.17 and a beta of 0.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

