ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE GWH opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

