Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.49. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 460,812 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$68.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

