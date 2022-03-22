Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.45 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.06.

NYSE ESS opened at $338.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.60 and its 200-day moving average is $335.46. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $271.51 and a one year high of $359.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

