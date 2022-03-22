Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $5.79 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $5.79 billion and approximately $2.40 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $43.32 or 0.00101411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.50 or 0.07052387 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,735,574 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.