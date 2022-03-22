ETHPad (ETHPAD) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.42 Million

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. ETHPad has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $178,672.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ETHPad has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.55 or 0.07014132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,573.85 or 1.00088446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042412 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars.

