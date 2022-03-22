Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 157.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

