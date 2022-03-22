ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Shares Up 2.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.