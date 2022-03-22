Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Trading Down 1.5%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Get Europcar Mobility Group alerts:

About Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF)

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers traditional car and light commercial vehicle rental services under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Buchbinder, and Fox Rent A Car brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Europcar Mobility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europcar Mobility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.