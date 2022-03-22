European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $117.67

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.67 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 111.84 ($1.47). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.50), with a volume of 542,110 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Martin Breuer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($16,061.08).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

