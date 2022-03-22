EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi Sells 2,870 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guillermo Rospigliosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of EVERTEC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $679,554.64.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.13. 215,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,260. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

