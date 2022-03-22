Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.40

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 91994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.35.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

