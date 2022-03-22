EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.37 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.67 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $54.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NYSE EVGO opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EVgo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

