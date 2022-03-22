EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 20,279 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 363.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after acquiring an additional 712,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,853,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,046,000 after acquiring an additional 102,533 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. 2,659,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,331. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.