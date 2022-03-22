EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 20,279 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 363.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after acquiring an additional 712,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,853,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,046,000 after acquiring an additional 102,533 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. 2,659,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,331. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
