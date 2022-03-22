EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 54,265 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1,190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,465. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

