EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,729 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 915,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,267. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

