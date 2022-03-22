EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,960 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Independence Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

IRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

